Southern Vectis head of communications, Nikki Honer said:

“Mother’s Day is about spending time together as a family – and many children like to treat their mums to a well-deserved day out – perhaps to the cinema, or for a meal,”

“Not only is this a chance to spend time together but it’s also an opportunity to be green, leave the car at home, and use sustainable transport for this special day out.

“The bus is the perfect for solution for easing congestion and helping to improve air quality – so we’re very happy to be offering it for free here on Mother’s Day.

“Our team is looking forward to seeing lots of mums out and about, being treated by their children on 22 March – and we hope they all have have a brilliant day together.”