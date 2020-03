Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson with internet to endanger life following a flat fire in Newport on Friday (13).

Police and firefighters were called to a blaze at a property on Barton Road between 11pm and 11.28pm.

Hampshire Constabulary says a 24 year old man from Carisbrooke, an 18 year old man from Newport and a 20 year old man from Newport have all been detained.

They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, according to police.