The coronavirus pandemic has caused countless concerts to be cancelled, TV shows to be recorded in front of empty audiences, and filming on blockbuster movies to be suspended.

Many celebrities are unable to go to work as a result of the coronavirus outbreak – and some are now telling millions of fans on social media about their approach to keeping busy.

Of course, none of this is official advice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video with his 4.4 million followers showing him relaxing at his dining table with his miniature donkey Whisky and miniature pony Lulu.

The ex-bodybuilder told fans they had just eaten together, and while he had eaten some vegan food, Whisky and Lulu had stuck to carrots.

In his short video on Twitter, he explained: That’s what we do, we don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants… Public gatherings and gymnasiums are all out of the window. We stay home.

Alongside his video, the 72-year-old wrote: Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.

Last week, Schwarzenegger also posted a hand-washing tutorial with his Yorkshire Terrier Cherry watching him from the kitchen surface, telling fans I wash my hands at least 50 times a day.

Hilary Duff

Actress Hilary Duff has made an impassioned plea to her 14.7 million Instagram followers.

The 32-year-old said in her Instagram story: To all you young millennial a******s that keep going out partying: go home. Stop killing old people please.

She also asked for some TV advice from fans – explaining she had finished watching Netflix dating show Love Is Blind, and was now wondering if she should watch Game Of Thrones again.

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart chose to show rather than tell, as he stepped out in Bel Air, Los Angeles wearing white cotton gloves.

The 75-year-old rockstar ate breakfast with his wife Penny Lancaster, with the couple holding hands as they strolled along the pavement.

But while he was happy to be outside, he was clearly taking no chances with his hand hygiene.

Earlier this week it was announced he would be postponing his Las Vegas residency performances until further notice.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga appealed to fans to use their kindness to defeat the virus.

Along with a close-up photo of her face obscured by her hand, the 33-year-old popstar wrote: This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being.

I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And coronavirus is not prejudiced.

My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control – but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem.

We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss shared the news that the filming of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale has been put on hold.

She posted a picture of the dystopian show’s distinctive handmaid cloaks and bonnets, hung unused along a coat rack.

The 37-year-old actress wrote: Hey guys:) we shut down production of season 4 in order to preserve the health and safety of our cast and crew and join the world in an attempt to flatten the curve.

This show is my life and this cast and crew is my family. Nothing is more important than making sure they and everyone around them is safe. We hope to be back in production as soon as it’s safe to do so.

In the meantime, stay safe and healthy and take care of yourselves. So much love from our family to yours.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift told fans to sacrifice their social life for the greater good.

The 30-year-old, who recently released new single The Man, wrote: I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening.

This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus warned fans not to stockpile resources, and to think of others.

She wrote: Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing….

NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint…

It’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate.

There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!

The 30-year old has posted several clips from her Hannah Montana era over the last few days to back up her message, along with hand washing tips.

Last week Cyrus was forced to cancel her performance at the Melbourne Bushfire Benefit Concert in Australia due to the global health crisis.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande warned people not to turn a blind eye.

The 26-year-old said on Instagram Stories: I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like, ‘This isn’t a big deal’, ‘We’ll be fine’, ‘We still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind.

I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.

It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger.

You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/9tMnRhajE6qMioFM5xsYA0N5v1AFYaqf/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjpvMTE79t

(c) Sky News 2020: Coronavirus: Hollywood stars reveal how they keep busy while staying at home



