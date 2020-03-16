The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is asking that no siblings come to visit newborns in the Maternity Unit and just one partner attends to support women for birth and postnatally.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Trust says ‘vulnerable women and babies’ will be prioritised.

It also warns ‘non-urgent’ appointments ‘will no longer be available in the hospital setting’.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“The safety of our patients, staff and the wider community is our top priority. “We will be taking a range of steps to ensure that we protect vulnerable people and keep essential services running.”





