A Niton pre-school has closed its doors following a deep clean according to the Isle of Wight Council.

Niton pre-school closed its doors last week to allow for a deep clean, but it will not be reopening for a week, following advice from Public Health England.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The Isle of Wight Council has been in touch with Niton pre-school to ensure they have sought appropriate advice from Public Health England. “They have assessed the situation in their setting and have made a decision to close for a week. The pre-school will be in touch with parents/carers to keep them updated with the latest information.”

It is understood that Niton Primary School is unaffected and will be opening as normal.






