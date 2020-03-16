The number of people diagnosed with Coronavirus on the Isle of Wight has returned to one, according to today’s latest figures (Monday).

Two cases were reported on the Island but it is understood one has recovered.

A further 171 people have contracted the virus in the UK – with 1,543 now infected, according to figures from Public Health England.

The Prime Minister has announced big changes to the way we live our lives as the country continues to try to fight coronavirus. If anyone in your house has a high temperature or a persistent cough – you should all self-isolate for 14 days.

From tomorrow (Tuesday) support is being withdrawn for mass gatherings – so there won’t be any emergency workers used to cover them.

You are advised to stop all non-essential contact with others – and not to go to pubs, clubs or theatres.

The local authority says it is working alongside Public Health England and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust in a bid to manage the impact the virus has on the Island.

The Isle of Wight Council has released guidance for parents of Island schoolchildren, and has also cancelled the scrutiny committee meeting due to be held at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has restricted visiting to its Maternity unit to ‘protect vulnerable women and babies’.

You can find Public Health England advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 below.

Measures to take

The government has continued to stress that the most important thing people can do to protect themselves remains washing their hands more often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water.

Make sure you cough or sneeze into a tissue, put it in a bin and wash your hands.

The government is also asking for anyone who shows certain symptoms (see below) to self-isolate for seven days, regardless of whether they have travelled to affected areas.

This means you should stay at home and avoid all but essential contact with others for seven days from the point of displaying mild symptoms, to slow the spread of infection.

Symptoms

The symptoms are: a high temperature (37.8 degrees and above) AND/OR a new, continuous cough.

People do not need to call NHS 111 to go into self-isolation. If symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days, you should contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk.

If you have no internet access, call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999.





