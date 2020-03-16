Two of the Island’s largest tourist attractions, Robin Hill and Blackgang Chine, have announced the cancellation of their Easter events along with the postponed date of their opening.

Both Robin Hill and Blackgang Chine, owned by Vectis Ventures, have announced the news this evening on their social media pages.

Cancelled events that had been scheduled for the Easter holidays included Blackgang Chine’s Dawn of the Dinos and Robin Hill’s Farm Fest.

The statements released by the park state that the safety of their guests and staff is their top priority and that the decisions have been made following government guidelines. The parks both continue to ensure stringent measures are in place to keep the parks clean and safe.

Whilst the Easter events will not go ahead, it is understood that the parks hope to open on April 4 for the start of the season – subject to further government advice.

During this time both parks will be following any additional guidance from the authorities in regard to park cleanliness.

A statement released by Vectis Ventures, owners of both parks, states the following:

“Given the current circumstances, we have made the tough decision to postpone opening dates and cancel Easter activity programmes at both parks. Our guests and staff are our priority and this decision has been made following careful consideration as part of an ongoing plan to ensure their continued well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. “Vectis Ventures Ltd (operators of Blackgang Chine & Robin Hill), as with many businesses, are actively monitoring the situation with regards to the outbreak of COVID-19 Coronavirus; are following all guidelines issued by Public Health England and will continue to operate to our expected high standard of hygiene and cleanliness around the parks.”

Guests planning to visit the parks upon opening that are from an area that has been directly affected and are showing symptoms similar to those associated with the virus are being asked not to do so.

If you have purchased a ticket for either park, you can find guidance from Vectis Ventures along with their full statement here.





