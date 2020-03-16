Southern Vectis is offering reassurance to Islanders travelling by bus that they are taking steps to ensure their safety.

The bus operator says extra precautions have been put in place following the outbreak of Coronavirus – which has seen two confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight.

Southern Vectis has released the following statement to Isle of Wight Radio:

“We continue to follow the advice of Public Health England and the Department for Transport regarding any additional precautions or measures that we need to take. “We are providing additional hand sanitiser to our colleagues “We have reviewed our vehicle cleaning regimes and are providing additional focus on ‘touch points’ on our buses, in particular hand poles and drivers cab area “We encourage everyone to play their part by washing their hands regularly.”

It comes as the Isle of Wight Council has released guidance for parents of schoolchildren regarding COVID-19 related absences.



