The Isle of Wight will be part of a new central government trial – testing the use of drones as a way to transport medical supplies.

This is part of plans to look at a new transport innovation in three new ‘future transport zones’ – one of which is Portsmouth and Southampton.

It is understood the use of drones between the Isle of Wight and the mainland will help speed up diagnoses by cutting out time spent journeying on ferries and roads.

Once trials are complete, it’s understood the drones could eventually be used to transport chemotherapy kits.

MP Bob Seely said:

“As an Island, we rely, in part, on mainland hospitals for specialist treatment. We need to think about the way we use technology in the future to reduce patient travel and ensure more treatment is available closer to home. “The fact that the Isle of Wight is specifically mentioned in the government’s plans shows that the government has taken into account that the Island is unique in its health geography, as recognised by the Health Secretary last year. “This is all a step in the right direction to the Island receiving a better deal from the government. “





