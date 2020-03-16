Newport’s dual carriageway will be closed tonight (Monday) for several nights, for lineage and signage to be put in place – ahead of a new scheme being trialled.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight Council is testing to see if vehicle flows on Medina Way and Coppins Bridge can be improved and if queues approaching from Cowes can be shortened.

The trial will specifically test whether queues in the left-hand lane of the Medina Way dual carriageway, on the approach to Coppins Bridge from Cowes, can be shortened.

Under the new arrangements, the destinations for each lane southbound will be amended.

The left-hand lane, currently marked ‘Ryde’, ‘East Cowes’ and ‘Sandown’, will be marked ‘Ryde’ and ‘East Cowes’.

The right-hand lane, currently marked ‘Town Centre’ will be amended to ‘Town Centre’ and ‘Sandown’.

To summarise, vehicles bound for Sandown will be directed to use the right-hand lane.

As previously reported, diversions will be in place from 7pm and reopen at 5am.






