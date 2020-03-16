Hampshire FA – which covers the Isle of Wight – issued a statement this evening (Monday).

All Sydenham Wessex League games involving Cowes Sports, Newport and East Cowes Vics are suspended too.

Hampshire FA said:

“Following the Government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

”Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

”We are in regular communication with the Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed.”