Parents on the Isle of Wight are being told to follow Government guidelines about taking their children out of school during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Isle of Wight Council has told Isle of Wight Radio that all schools are being provided with advice on responding to COVID-19 directly by the Department for Education.

Government guidelines state that if a child is displaying COVID-19 symptoms then they should self-isolate for seven days.

The local authority adds that any absences are judged on their own individual merit by the child’s headteacher.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“All schools are being provided with advice on responding to COVID-19 directly by the Department for Education. “In addition, the Isle of Wight Council is signposting childcare and educational settings to the latest information from Public Health England and the NHS. “That advice states that children and young people should self-isolate if they are exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19. “Any child or young person who does not have the symptoms of COVID-19 should attend school unless advised against this by their healthcare professional. “If a child is not in school then, as always, the headteacher of the school is the person who has the discretion whether to authorise the absence. “Headteachers are best placed to make this decision as they understand the family circumstances and local context.”





