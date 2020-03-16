Hampshire Constabulary is investigating reports of a burglary in Newchurch on Saturday (14).

A tin containing cash was stolen from a house, along with a handbag containing cash.

Police want to know if you were driving along Harbors Lake Lane between 9.30am and 5.30pm and saw anything suspicious?

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said:

“We take this opportunity to remind homeowners to ensure your property is securely locked when leaving the house, and to consider installing a safe if ou have high value items in your home.”

Further crime prevention advice on how to protect yourself from burglary can be found here.

If you have any information or dashcam footage call 101 quoting 44200097245.



