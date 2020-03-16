UKSA has received another £300,000 grant – giving the charity a second boost this year for its development plans.

As previously reported, a near 2 million dollar donation – the largest in the charity’s history – was announced last month (February) to develop and upgrade the site.

The most recent grant has been awarded by the Whirlwind Charitable Trust.

The funds will go towards building a new accommodation centre – enabling an additional 3,000 children and young people to visit UKSA each year.

UKSA’s CEO Ben Willows said:

“We are thrilled that long term supporter of UKSA, the Whirlwind Charitable Trust, have confirmed they are making a £300,000 grant to support the development of our new accommodation centre. This, along with the $1.9 million donation from the TK Foundation, has unlocked and secured our ambitious plans for UKSA’s future.”

Willows added:

“Students staying with us will benefit from an improved experience, with configurable zones providing more flexible arrangements for all, alongside improved safeguarding and better disabled access. The new facilities will unlock the potential to train more professional students as they progress their careers with UKSA’s ongoing training and development programmes. In the last year, we welcomed over 10,000 students through our doors, so it’s the natural progression to improve our facilities to ensure we retain our position as a centre of excellence.”

The Whirlwind Charitable Trust (WCT) was established in 2007, thanks to a donation from UKSA founders Noel and Sylvia Lister’s Lister Charitable Trust.

Chris Riley, Chair of WCT said:

“Our primary aim is to give financial support to charities that create opportunities and personal development for disadvantaged young people through sailing and other outdoor recreational challenges. UKSA dovetails neatly with Whirlwind’s core values, as well as sharing the Lister DNA.”

UKSA Chair of Trustees, Kevin George said:

“2020 is shaping up to be a really exciting year for UKSA and this latest grant from the Whirlwind Charitable Trust takes us ever closer to our £4million target. This support is invaluable in helping us continually increase the number of people accessing and benefitting from UKSA’s transformative programmes.”

The UKSA site will remain fully operational throughout the development works, with building work commencing in the latter part of 2020 and completion of the works planned for mid-2022.





