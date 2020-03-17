The event, alongside the Fun House Experience, was due to take place this month.

A statement reads:

“It is with the deepest of regret that due to the current national situation with Covid-19 and the latest Government advice on events, we have had to make the necessary decision to POSTPONE the Spectrum Festival, The Mask Origins Theatre event and Fun House Experience, due to take place throughout April.

“We have been keeping a close eye on the situation over the past week and have been drawing up plans for postponing the events rather than cancelling. We are working with our venue, acts and sponsors to keep our events alive and kicking until we receive an all clear from the Government.

“With the audience we are attracting, most could be classed as vulnerable and of course the safety of our guests, acts and staff is of upmost importance to us, thus we will be following the advice from the Government from their latest announcement made on March 16.

“Due to the postponement, our ticket holders will be able to transfer their tickets to the new date which will be planned for a later time this year, 2020.

“Thank you as ever for your continued support and understanding.

“Team Spectrum.”