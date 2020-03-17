A car reportedly stolen on the Isle of Wight sometime overnight, Monday into Tuesday, has reportedly been found.

A Ford Focus was said to have been taken from a driveway in Rookley.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told that the blue car has now been found, with some damage, near to the RSPCA Godshill.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We received a report that a Ford Focus was stolen overnight last night (Monday 16 March) from a driveway on Main Road, Rookley. “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200100107.”





