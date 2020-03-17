The future of the Isle of Wight’s Carphone Warehouse in Newport is under threat after the company announced it was closing all standalone stores in the UK.

The retailer described the move as the “next step in its transformation” as it joins its UK mobile operations with the wider business.

In a statement, it said the move was due to the change in how customers buy their mobile devices, connectivity and technology.

After the standalone stores are closed on April 3, the company will focus on selling mobile devices and connectivity through its shops in 305 Currys PC World stores and online.

It is expected that 40 per cent of employees will be able to get new roles within the company but around 2,900 will be made redundant.

Dixons Carphone said it would “go well beyond legal obligations in financial and other support for all affected colleagues”.

Group Chief Executive, Alex Baldock, said:

“Today’s tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders. “Clearly, with unsustainable losses of £90m expected this year, mobile is currently holding back the whole business. “There’s never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underline the importance of acting now. “I don’t underestimate how upsetting this news will be for our colleagues, and we’ll treat everyone with honesty, respect and care.”





