The Bay CE Secondary School in Sandown will ‘partially close’ due to staff shortages.

However, the school insists it does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The School says a number its staff are ‘unable to attend work’ due to the recent Government guidelines.

It will close on Wednesday (18) to year eight and ten and on Thursday (19) to year nine and ten.

Staff say the closure is to ‘ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of students and staff’.

The statement on Facebook says:

“Having assessed the staffing numbers we have had to make the difficult decision to partially close the school to the specified year groups on the following days: We do not have any confirmed cases of staff or students that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 however, as per the government measures put in place, we now have a number of staff who are unable to attend work. This initial partial closure is to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff and will allow us to maintain a quality provision of education.”

The letter to parents can be read in full here. Meanwhile, the Bay CE Primary School has postponed a number of events and sporting fixtures. Staff are also in the process of setting up a home learning online platform so they can continue to provide work for children to complete whilst not at school.






