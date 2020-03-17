Some of the Isle of Wight’s GP surgeries are closed for walk-ins, with patients urged to call for an appointment.

The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has confirmed that all appointments across the 15 surgeries it represents, will initially have to be made over the phone.

It is as a result of heightened concerns around the coronavirus outbreak

The CCG currently represents the following GP practices:

Newport Health Centre

Medina Healthcare

Wight Primary Partnership Ltd

Cowes Medical Centre

Tower House Surgery, Ryde

Esplanade Surgery, Ryde

East Cowes Surgery

St. Helen’s Medical Centre

Argyll House, Ryde

Shanklin Medical Centre

Sandown Health Centre

Ventnor Medical Centre

Beech Grove, Brading

Grove House, Ventnor

South Wight Medical

The CCG says practices are also ‘increasing’ online consultations to support infection control and protect patients and staff.

Argyll House in Ryde has put a sign in its window, saying the surgery will remain closed to all patients UNLESS they have been asked to attend.

A spokesperson for the CCG said:

“Some practices routinely manage their demand in this way already. What this means is that all appointments will initially be a phone call with a clinician, who will then arrange an appointment if it is clinically appropriate. “This will allow practices to provide a high level of care to those patients who need clinical input in a more time efficient way. “To manage the increased number of patient contacts, practices may also need to reschedule some routine appointments that are not time critical. This will be discussed with patients if appropriate. “We thank everyone for their support at a time when we are dealing with an ever-changing environment.”





