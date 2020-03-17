The charity runs sites including Osborne House and Carisbrooke Castle but says they will remain open ‘as normal’ for now.

A spokesperson for English Heritage told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our guests. Currently Osborne, and all English Heritage properties on the Isle of Wight, are operating as normal.

“However we are actively monitoring the situation and following the advice of the UK Government. If anything changes, we will, of course, let you know.”