The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has announced restrictions for visitors for all of its services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trust says children ‘should not visit’ St Mary’s Hospital and all visiting should be limited to only ‘essential visiting’.

Meanwhile, if you have a temperature or a cough you are urged not to go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or come to the hospital.

The changes come into force from today (Tuesday) until further notice.

As previously reported, there is separate information about visiting the Maternity Services.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight NHS Trust told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We understand how important visiting family and friends is but we have to prioritise the safety of our patients, staff and the wider community. Restricting the number of visits to the hospital will help contain the spread of COVID-19 and we are grateful to people for their cooperation and understanding.”

Who can visit?

Visiting should be limited to only essential visiting which has been arranged with the ward manager. Exceptions will be made for the following patient groups where close family and friends visiting the may be admitted:

Patients in critical care

Vulnerable young adults

Psychiatric patients

Loved ones who are receiving end of life care.

Children should not visit the wards.

Are you unwell?

If you have either:

a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or come to hospital.

What infection control procedures should you follow in the hospital?

Any visitors who have permission to visit should adhere to the following infection control guidelines:

Wash your hands thoroughly before arriving at the hospital

Use the hand hygiene gels at the entrance to the hospital and throughout the hospital

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze and put used tissues into a bin

Wash your hands thoroughly before leaving the hospital

