The Isle of Wight Council has closed all of its leisure centres, museums and its theatre as a result of what its calling ‘the coronavirus crisis’.

The local authority says it is following the latest government advice, including social distancing measures.

The following buildings will shut with effect from close of play tomorrow (Wednesday):

• Medina Leisure Centre, Newport.

• The Heights, Sandown.

• Westridge, Ryde.

• Medina Theatre, Newport.

• Museum of Island History, Newport.

• Newport Roman Villa.

• Dinosaur Isle, Sandown.

• Record Office.

Council leader Dave Stewart said:

“We are putting all our efforts into keeping our most essential services running during the outbreak. “Unfortunately, that means that we’ve had to temporarily close some Isle of Wight Council services. We apologise for any inconvenience that may cause, but feel it is essential to help to protect our community and minimise unnecessary travel and social contact during this time.”

All six council libraries remain open but library events and activities have been cancelled from today (17).

This includes the weekly Rhymetime sessions, craft activities, reading groups and any other activities.

The council says it will continue to run essential frontline services, including the floating bridge, and further updates on other services and locations will continue to be provided.



