Newport’s Cineworld branch has announced it will close from tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The branch, based at the Multiplex at Furrlongs, will shut its doors ‘until further notice’.

Cineworld says the decision has been made in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and recent UK government advice, which the company has been carefully monitoring and following.

Cineworld Group CEO, Mooky Greidinger said:

“At Cineworld and Picturehouse, we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice. “We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

Cineworld says it will continue to update the status of all cinemas online.





