Commodore Cinema in Ryde says it is ‘taking every precaution’ – and will remain open until told otherwise.

The cinema, run by Leo Leisure, told Isle of Wight Radio that it wants to give people the choice of attending the cinema.

It insists it has robust hygiene policies in place ‘to ensure safety for staff and customers’.

It says it is a very small family business and does not have the backing of major providers.

A statement reads:

“We are remaining open until the government tell us not to, giving people the choice to attend the cinema, we are a small family business and don’t have the backing of major providers. “We are taking every possible precaution regarding hygiene to ensure safety for our staff and customers, we are very quiet enabling people to sit very far apart as required.”

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Newport’s Cineworld branch has announced it will close from tomorrow (Wednesday).



