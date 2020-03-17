The organisers of the Isle of Wight’s first-ever Sandown Sprint say they have been forced to postpone it until further notice.

Motorsport UK, which runs the event, has revoked all organising permits until at least April 30.

It means the Island Car Centre’s Sandown Sprint, planned for March 28 and 29, will be set back.

David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK, said:

“Clearly we live in challenging times and exceptional measures are required. The decision to suspend Motorsport UK permits on a temporary basis is not one that was taken lightly as the industry employs many thousands of people. “However we have an over-riding responsibility to our members and the friends and families of our community. Furthermore, our social responsibilities extend to the broader population and the potential drain on valuable public health resources on which we are all reliant.”

Ticket holders and other stakeholders will be contacted directly in due course.

Once current restrictions are lifted organisers say they will sit down with the Isle of Wight Council and other partners ‘to find a way forward’.



