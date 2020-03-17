The UK could face strict new controls on funeral services for the victims of coronavirus.

Representatives of the country’s funeral directors, crematoria and cemeteries are meeting with senior Whitehall officials on Tuesday to discuss a set of national coronavirus guidelines for those involved in after life services, Sky News has learnt.

It follows a controversial announcement in the Republic of Ireland last week, which would have seen funeral services for COVID-19 victims postponed.

The Irish Association of Funeral Directors published guidance, calling for the quick burial or cremation of coronavirus victims, giving bereaved families the option of a memorial service at a later date, once the health crisis has subsided.

But that guidance has now been amended, to give a more permissive approach, allowing funerals to take place, but restricting attendance at funeral homes to close family members, and banning the practice of allowing open caskets in funeral homes and at funeral services.

In the UK, the National Association of Funeral Directors is calling on the government to issue clear national guidance for all funeral directors and associated services to follow.

Jon Levett, the association’s CEO, told Sky News: Funeral directors are really ready to step up to the plate and help with what are quite clearly unprecedented times and an international emergency.

But what we don’t want are different things going on in different places.

I think funeral directors really need to know what they should tell families about what they can expect in terms of the timing of a funeral and how many people can gather at a funeral.

If there are restrictions on the number of people at gatherings, the bereaved need to know exactly what they can do and funeral directors need to be able to give a very clear picture.

Mr Levett said he was very concerned that the lack of clear national advice could leave individual funeral directors exposed and at risk of a backlash from families, if some funeral directors decide to implement restrictive measures themselves.

It’s only fair that funeral directors are given a very clear national policy, otherwise we are going to get a very confused picture and it’s not fair on bereaved families not to have clarity at such a difficult for them.

Alison Crake, whose family has run a funeral home in Stockton-on-Tees for the past half century, was instrumental in helping draw up a recent nationwide pandemic plan for the funeral industry.

:: Listen to the Backstage podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

She said: Working on the pandemic plan has been very useful. Preparation is the key.

There are now numerous templates and documents that will help the profession cope with a pandemic.

It’ll help them better manage and train their staff to deal with the challenges of a pandemic.

But she said that government-level guidance was essential in deciding on individual measures.

She said those in charge within the funeral sector had to make sure their staff were properly protected.

It’s really important that funeral directors are aware of how not only to care for the families of those who have died, but also care for their own teams who are working in that environment.

We need to make sure those teams have the right personal protection equipment that they need to properly carry out their role.

We have a duty of care to those in our community, those that we’ve served and cared for over a number of years. But I think that an effective communication of how we’re working is key here.

I think we need to have an approach that supports people who have lost someone to this terrible illness, and that we’ve got the appropriate mechanisms in place to ensure people are safe when large numbers of people gather.

Measures to help limit the risk of exposure to coronavirus could include limiting face to face contact with bereaved families, instead discussing funeral arrangements over the phone or internet.

The British government has been reluctant to put a definitive figure on the number of potential COVID-19 fatalities in the months ahead. There are, officials have said, just too many variables.

But if significant numbers succumb to the illness, those within the funeral services sector acknowledge it could mean the implementation of more distressing measures, at an already traumatic time for bereaved families.

(c) Sky News 2020: Coronavirus: UK could face strict new controls on funeral services for COVID-19 victims



