Schools on the Isle of Wight will be given practical lessons on saving the environment, thanks to a new initiative run by the Wildheart Trust via the Isle of Wight Zoo.

The community project will help six local schools convert unused areas of their grounds to wildflower meadows – as part of a campaign to re-wild the Island’s urban environments.

Students will also plant their own meadows to provide key habitats for invertebrates and wildlife – so they can thrive in more urban areas.

Lessons have been tailored to the appropriate key stages and help deliver the message that we need to start helping save our environment and everyone can do their bit.





