The Isle of Wight MP says he is expecting to find out more about coronoavirus resilience plans in the ‘next 24 hours’.

Residents on the Island have been raising concerns about what will happen with council services, St Mary’s Hospital and Cross-Solent travel in the coming days, weeks and even months.

Reacting to his constituents’ concerns and ever-evolving Government advice, Bob Seely says he has sought reassurance from the Government and public services on the Isle of Wight. He also said he has written to the Cross-Solent ferries about proposals to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Seely said:

“I am focusing on a series of issues relating to the Island. Yesterday I talked with the Chief Executives of the Isle of Wight Council and IOW NHS Trust to discuss the Island’s response to coronavirus. I am expecting a full update on their resilience plans in the next 24 hours. “I have also written to the Isle of Wight ferry companies to invite them to discuss their resilience plans with me. “Yesterday evening I sought assurances from the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, that he is giving consideration to remote areas of the UK such as the Isle of Wight. He assured me that he is. “I want to make sure we have clear guidance for vulnerable Islanders – which includes the elderly and those with underlying health conditions and I want to make sure that people understand when to self-isolate. “Yesterday I asked Health Minister, Ed Argar, about insurance companies honouring business interruption insurance. I am concerned about the significant impact to businesses both nationally and on the Isle of Wight if they decide not to honour this.”

If you have any concerns please do get in contact with me at [email protected].





