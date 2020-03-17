An Island couple, who’s wedding plans were dashed by travel restrictions put in place by the US, have been rushing to rescue their wedding.

The United States took the measure of banning flights from mainland Europe last week, extending the ban to flights to the US from the UK from 4am this morning (Monday). The Foreign Office has also advised against all travel to the US.

Amongst those affected are Island couple Kurt Anderson and Hannah Rasmussen – who were due to tie the knot in the states later this month.

Due to the restrictions in place, the couple have had to cancel arrangements for their dream wedding, and have been left in doubt over how much of their money can be recouped.

Husband to be, Kurt, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Currently we’re just trying to book something, anything, that we can at the minute. It’s a mad rush. “We have heard from our travel provider that we’ll be getting refunded, but when it comes to the wedding itself and the things we have booked, we haven’t even had a reply yet.”

However, after a post on social media, the couple said they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the generosity of Islanders and Island businesses.

Kurt says that both he and Hannah have had a lot of responses from Island businesses, wedding organisers, and venues offering last minute availability.

Kurt added:

“We’re uneasy at the moment, especially with dates and stuff, again with how quickly it’s progressed. “We don’t know if we should book something or postpone. “We’re just so grateful for the offers of help.”

Have you had your plans affected by the Coronavirus outbreak? If you’re worried, you can find all the latest information on COVID-19, including the latest advice from Public Health England and the government here.





