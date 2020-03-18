The coronavirus outbreak has caused many of the Isle of Wight’s attractions and businesses to shut up shop.

With Easter half-term in sight, Isle of Wight Radio has put together a handy list of all the places you will NOT be able to visit.

Isle of Wight Steam Railway

The Havenstreet attraction has taken the decision to suspend its services this month (March).

It means it will not operate on the 22, 26 and 29 March but will continue to ‘review’ its situation for April.

Read more here.

English Heritage sites

Osborne House, Carisbrooke Castle and Yarmouth Castle are popular among families.

But they will all close from today (18) due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure’s will be in place until May 1, as reported here.

Speedway

Sport has also taken a hit during the current pandemic – and unfortunately for speedway fans, it means cancellations.

Wightlink Warriors’ season has been postponed until April 15 at the earliest.

Tapnell Farm Park

Tapnell’s owners have taken to social media to announce its immediate closure.

They want say health and safety is their top priority, as Isle of Wight Radio’s covered.

Blackgang/ Robin Hill

Not even two of the Island’s biggest attractions are immune to COVID-19.

Robin Hill and Blackgang Chine have cancelled their Easter events.

Find out what that means if you are wanting to visit here.

Churches

Church services on the Isle of Wight have been halted, although the churches themselves will remain open for prayer as much as possible.

Newport Minster has come up with a clever way of ensuring people can attend services though. Read more in that here.

Leisure Centres, Museums, and Theatres

Medina Leisure Centre and The Heights are closed, according to the Isle of Wight Council.

Other council run services, including Medina Theatre, and museums will also shut.

There is a full list on this link.

Wessex Cancer Trust

Level 42’s Mark King recently opened the charity’s Newport support site, as first reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

But, Wessex Cancer Trust says it has been shut until further notice in light of the government guidance on COVID-19. Click here for that story.

Needles Old and New Battery

The National Trust’s pay to enter locations on the Isle of Wight have been closed to the public.

Island favourites such as The Needles Old and New Battery are shut from today.

More here.

Cineworld, Newport

It is not just the Newport branch that is now closed, it is Cineworld’s whole UK fleet of cinemas.

The branch, based at the Multiplex at Furrlongs, will shut its doors ‘until further notice’.

However, there is some good news. Commodore in Ryde remains open, for now.

A number of Isle of Wight events have also been affected by coronavirus.

Isle of Wight Radio has put together another handy guide here.

*Please note that the current status of the attractions listed above are subject to change.

If this is the case, Isle of Wight Radio will endeavour to update this page as soon as possible.

Know an attraction, however big or small, affected by COVID-19? Send an email to [email protected]



