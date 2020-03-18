Church services on the Isle of Wight have been halted, although the churches themselves will remain open for prayer as much as possible.

The national Church of England has suspended public worship services, but has urged Christians to embrace being a “radically different sort of church” during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the Diocese of Portsmouth, Newport Minster are among many churches that are live-streaming some services via Facebook Live.

The news comes after the government announced peacetime measures to try to control the spread of the virus, with restrictions on public gatherings, transport and working.

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Christopher Foster, said:

“Our Christian faith will be important over the coming weeks as we face this challenging time together. “It will be important to root our faith in our personal prayers and what we do to help those in our neighbourhoods during this time when we won’t be able to worship together on a Sunday.”

Further information on what the suspension of public worship will mean can be found here.

Details of what that might mean across Portsmouth diocese are being posted here.



