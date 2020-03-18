From today (Wednesday) a number of key changes will take place at the Isle of Wight Council – whilst maintaining critical front-line services.

It comes as schools across the UK are going to close by the end of the week because of coronavirus.

Although the education secretary says children of key workers in England – like health staff, police, and delivery drivers – will still be able to attend classes.

Councillor Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“We are putting all our efforts into keeping our most essential services running during the outbreak” “Unfortunately, that means that we’ve had to temporarily close some Isle of Wight Council services. We apologise for any inconvenience that may cause, but feel it is essential to help to protect our community and minimise unnecessary travel and social contact during this time.” “Our staff are changing their ways of working to ensure that we maintain our business continuity and the essential services for our community, especially those most vulnerable who rely on our services,” said John Metcalfe, chief executive and head of paid service. “Where possible our staff are being encouraged to work from home in order to minimise travel and support those who have had to socially isolate themselves. We have plans in place to support critical services and are working hard to ensure that this continues throughout the coming weeks.”





