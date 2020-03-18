Medina College and Carisbrooke College will ‘partially close’ from tomorrow (Thursday).

The decision comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already led to the future closure of schools in Wales and Scotland.

Both Island schools will shut for Year 10 pupils-only tomorrow and Friday (20). However, the schools WILL be open as normal for all other year groups.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Sandown’s the Bay CE said it was partially closing due to staff shortages yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Education Federation, which runs Medina and Carisbrooke, said:

“We do not have any confirmed cases of staff or students that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 however, as per the government measures put in place, we now have a number of staff who are unable to attend work. “This initial partial closure is to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff and will allow us to maintain a quality provision of education.”

A letter has been sent to parents. That can be viewed here.

Year 11 students are being kept in school due to it being their final GCSE year.



