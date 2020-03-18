The National Trust’s pay to enter locations on the Isle of Wight have been closed to the public.

Island favourites such as The Needles Old and New Battery are shut from today, with other sites owned by it expected to follow by Friday (20).

The National Trust has several sites on the Isle of Wight, but only those that are ‘pay to enter’ will be closed.

A statement, from the National Trust website, reads:

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our priority. “Following the Prime Minister’s advice on Monday 16 March the National Trust’s Director-General Hilary McGrady said that our pay-for-entry sites including houses, cafés and shops, will close by this Friday 20 March. “We’ll work, where possible, to keep as many of our gardens and parklands open, free of charge, alongside coast and countryside, to encourage the nation to enjoy open space, while observing social distancing measures. “While we will close our indoor areas to help fight the spread of coronavirus, we recognise that people are likely to need access to open space.”





