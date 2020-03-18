The Isle of Wight Steam Railway has taken the decision to suspend its services this month – so will not operate on the 22, 26 and 29 March.

Following recent advice set by the Government, the Isle of Wight Steam Railway says it will continue to ‘review’ its situation for April.

For customers who have booked during March, your tickets can be used on any other day (except the Summer Steam Show or Santa Specials).

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Steam Railway said:

“This is going to be a challenging time for all heritage railways as we rely on our passengers to keep us running. “Your understanding, patience and cooperation is appreciated and we thank you all in advance for your ongoing support. The safety and wellbeing of volunteers, staff and visitors remains our top priority.”

Alternatively, if you would like a refund call 01983 882204.



