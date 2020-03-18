Tapnell Farm Park is the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak, having shut its doors until further notice.

Its owners, Tom Honeyman-Brown and Tom Turney, have taken to social media to announce its immediate closure.

A statement reads:

“With the health and safety of customers, staff, friends, neighbours and family our top priority, it is with very heavy hearts that we’re going to close the Farm Park from today until further notice. “We’ll be back stronger than ever on the other side as soon as we can and we’ll stay in touch with updates from the farm – in the meantime stay safe and hopefully see you soon!”

A number of Isle of Wight events have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Read more here.

As of yesterday (Tuesday), two cases have been confirmed on the Isle of Wight, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.



