Wessex Cancer Trust has closed its Newport support centre until further notice – in light of the government guidance on COVID-19.

It comes as Level 42’s Mark King recently opened the new site, as first reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

However, charity’s Daisy Bus services to Southampton General Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth will continue as normal – with increased precautions.

While the centre is closed, the charity will be looking to provide continued support to Islanders online and via a telephone hotline manned by local staff.

Online support will include videos and helpful advice, online streaming of classes and

meditation. The charity is also looking to provide telephone counselling.

CEO Cait Allen said:

“If you have cancer you might be particularly worried about how coronavirus affects you. The most important thing is to follow the advice of your healthcare team.

“Because people with cancer may be at a higher risk of infection, we’re going to be constantly reviewing and evolving our services to protect the people who rely on us for support, whilst still being there for them as much as we can. “It’s understandable that if you’ve got cancer you might be feeling particularly anxious at this time and we’re going to be introducing a number of new things in the coming days and weeks to ensure as many people as possible continue to get help.”

The charity has set up a Facebook group for anyone who needs support.

Alternatively, you can call 01983 524186 or e-mail [email protected]

Wessex Cancer Trust is hopeful its summer events programme, including Rainbow Run on July 26 will go ahead as planned at this time.



