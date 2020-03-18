A duck race, in aid of Island charity Wight AID, will take to the internet in April.

The charity has been selling ducks over the past weeks for its annual Easter duck race. However, with social distancing and Coronavirus restrictions being put into place to protect the public, it says it cannot ‘publicly’ run the race.

This year the race will take to the internet and be streamed live on the WightAID Facebook page instead.

The charity says that due to this those who have bought ducks will still be able to watch the action.

WightAID Fundraiser, Karen Eeles, said:

“Thanks to a few hardy volunteers we will run the race without the public and Livestream onto our Facebook page on Sat 11th April. “We need support from the public to buy ducks at £1 each by going onto our website. “All the money raised from this event will help WightAID to support small Island charities and community groups with grants.”

You can find out more about the race and how you can support WightAID on their website.





