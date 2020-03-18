HTP Apprenticeship College has announced it will close a campus as part of measures in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released today, the college has given guidance to those who attend its Riverbank campus, along with those who are on work programmes.

For full time learners based at the Riverbank Campus, plans include closing the college from next week (March 23).

HTP has said that the campus will be closed from March 23 (Monday) until April 3, and that during this time, no classroom-based learning will be delivered. Instead, the college will provide sessions using a ‘virtual classroom approach’ and the team will work directly with learners in the coming days to prepare them.

The college says that apprentices on work programmes can continue on their programme as normal, with those who are due to meet with their Training Consultant in the coming weeks having their review sessions conducted remotely via their learning platform.

The college will be contacting learners, who are due to take examinations, individually to make arrangements.

Work experience placements will continue as planned wherever possible, and Tutors will continue to visit learners in their workplace during this period.

The planned Easter Break will go ahead as planned from April 6 until April 17.

At the present time, HTP expects all learners and team to return to Campus on April 20, unless otherwise informed by the Department for Education.



