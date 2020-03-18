The Isle of Wight has clinched a top award in a national competition.

It has been crowned the BBC Countryfile Magazine Holiday Destination of the Year following a national vote.

The Island was able to hold off tough competition from Essex, Orkney, Anglesey and the Severn Valley to claim the top prize.

Will Myles, Managing Director at Visit Isle of Wight, says it is a great achievement:

“The BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards is a prestigious competition and I would like to thank everybody who voted for the Isle of Wight. “Winning Holiday Destination of the Year is something that all the businesses here on the Island who look after our visitors can be proud of. They help to create experiences and memories that last a lifetime.”

And it’s not the only win for the Island in the Countryfile Magazine Awards.

The reintroduction of the white tailed sea eagle was voted Wildlife Success Project of the Year.

Will is a supporter of the project:

“I’m so glad the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Forestry England have won this award, it’s a great way to recognise their dedication and passion.”

In 2019, the Isle of Wight claimed the UK’s Best Beach for Sandown Bay and the Best Village for Bembridge.

Will adds:

“We know that the Isle of Wight has plenty to offer! In two years, we’ve been able

to claim Best Beach, Best Village and now Best Holiday Destination in the BBC

Countryfile Magazine Awards. “This will help us even further market the Island to the rest of the UK and beyond. “These are tough times at the moment and marketing the Isle of Wight becomes even more important than ever before, so by continuing to work together we will be in a stronger position going forward.”

BBC Countryfile Magazine editor Fergus Collins says:

“Congratulations to the Isle of Wight for its strong performance in the 2020 awards. The Island is a terrific place to explore fascinating countryside and witness one of the more exciting conservation projects of the 21st century.”





