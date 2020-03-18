Schools across England – including those on the Isle of Wight – will close until further notice from Friday after an announcement from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

UPDATED: 19:54

The Education Secretary announced the latest in a stream of Coronavirus related restrictions and advice in the commons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says exams won’t take place in May and June, and NHS workers will be brought out of retirement to help the health service response.

Some schools on the Isle of Wight have already brought partial closures into place, these include The Bay CE secondary school, Carisbrooke and Medina Colleges, and HTP Apprenticeship College.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“Headteachers and their staff have been magnificent over the past couple of weeks keeping schools open across the Island. The response of school staff has been outstanding. “The local authority will be analysing the Prime Minister’s statement and will be working with school leaders to ensure that educational provision can remain in place for the vulnerable groups outlined in the speech and key workers who are needed in health, emergency services, social care, education and delivery of vital goods.”

The PM says that plans will be put in place for the children of key workers in England – like health staff, police, and delivery drivers – who will still be able to attend classes.

Pre-schools and nurseries, along with private schools, are being asked to follow the same guidance.

104 people with Covid-19 have now died in the UK. There’s been a big jump in people testing positive too – up 676 since yesterday to 2-thousand 626.

The leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Dave Stewart, will be on Topping in the Morning tomorrow at 8.05am with the latest on the Council’s Coronavirus plans.



