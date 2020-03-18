Vulnerable residents in East Newport who are self isolating will still be able to access support during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Pan Together – a charity which exists to support and provide a community hub for the residents of East Newport – have decided to close its Downside Community Centre and the popular Isobel Cafe on Furrlongs until further notice with immediate effect.

However for those most affected by self-isolation who live within Pan, Pan Meadows, and Barton and have little support, the centre will be offering several services.

These include an ‘affordable special of the day’ meal delivery service, help with essential shopping, a prescription collection service and a helpline for anyone living locally who is self isolating without support.

Rachel Thomson, Pan Together’s Community Centre Manager, said:

“All of this will depend on us getting more volunteers, particularly younger adults, to help with the offer we are making. We have a few drivers and so on but we need more volunteers if this is to work. Many of our existing volunteers are, sadly, in self-isolation already or limiting their social contact. “We’re hoping that flyers promoting all of this will be available in the Pan shops and on the local noticeboards very shortly. Please pass on the contact details to anyone you know in Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton who you think might need support”.

Local residents affected are asked to phone 01983 248170 between 9 am and 6 pm or – in an emergency between 6pm and 9pm – to phone Cllr Brodie on 01983 521686 or to email [email protected].



