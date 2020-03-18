What will be the future of King’s House Bar in Sandown? Which has been left derelict – following the collapse of a firm – which planned to turn it into a luxury hotel and ‘Ibiza style’ beach club.

A BBC investigation has revealed business owner, Sean Murray, at the centre of the collapsed care home group, Carlauren, was found to be involved in a property scam.

Mr Murray denies the allegations.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, an ‘investigation into fraud’ halted building work at the site in June – which has since been left abandoned.

According to the BBC Inside Out North East and Cumbria Sean Murray’s firm – Carlauren – attracted seventy-six million pounds of investment before going into administration in November 2019.

Other properties marketed by Carlauren for care home investment before it went into administration include:

Shires Care Resort, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire – now derelict and abandoned

Bridlington Care Resort, Bridlington, East Yorkshire – abandoned

Hacketts House, Blackpool, Lancashire – boarded up and abandoned

Bancourt Hotel, Torquay, Devon – boarded up and abandoned

Hurst Manor, Martock, Somerset, – boarded up

Lindors Country House, Lydney, Gloucestershire – operating as a regular hotel

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the Isle of Wight Council for a comment.



