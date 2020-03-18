The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a joint statement from the British Speedway Promoters Association and the Speedway Control Bureau, the decision to suspend the season has been taken in line with other sport following the latest Government update on the coronavirus.

The suspension currently runs to April 15 with the situation under daily review.

It means the Warriors Press Practice Day on March 28 will not go ahead and the first meeting scheduled for April 9 will also be postponed.

Co-promoter, Barry Bishop, said:

“Whilst we have all been looking forward to getting the season under way, the current exceptional circumstances have left the sport’s Directors with no alternative but to take this unprecedented action. “I’m keeping everything crossed that at some point over the early summer we will be able to resume racing and provide our wonderful supporters with their weekly instalment of family fun and spectacular racing. “No season tickets have been processed at this time as we will hold off until we know exactly how long the season will be.”





