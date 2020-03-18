Visit Isle of Wight is offering reassurance to Isle of Wight businesses that rely on the tourism and visitor economy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter released today, the Island’s Destination Marketing company say they have been approached by those inside and outside of the industry to offer guidance, support and strategy in what is proving to be ‘a crisis of unprecedented levels’.

The team at Visit Isle of Wight they are doing ‘everything’ they can; including speaking to Government bodies, the Island’s MP, and the Isle of Wight Council.

Managing Director of Visit Isle of Wight, Will Myles, said:

“As the MD of Visit Isle of Wight, I can reassure you that I am asking these questions on behalf of the businesses that I serve, in the hope that we can get some guidance on those issues and more. “We are working hard to get answers to questions, but as I am sure you will appreciate, solutions that fit every scenario are not available. “I am personally gladdened to see that many businesses are working to find their own way – for example, pubs and restaurants offering take away services – but I know that for many other businesses, this is simply not an option.”

You can find more information from Visit Isle of Wight on their website, along with the latest health and travel advice.



