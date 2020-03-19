In line with the Government’s latest advice; Age UK Isle of Wight is moving to the next level of their escalation plan.

The charity, which is integrated into the local health and social care system, and provides support to older people whom are one of the most vulnerable groups at the present time.

Government guidance is to limit face to face contacts where not essential, not to stop services completely, and therefore Age UK’s approach is to maintain as much support as they can over the telephone or digitally.

Jo Dare, Chief Executive, said:

“We are temporarily suspending our social activities and non-essential home visits and are replacing them with well-being telephone calls or a digital offer. “Collaborating with our voluntary sector colleagues this will ensure we can maximise our resources to support

people who are self-isolating by offering shopping services, prescription collecting, and telephone befriending.”

If you need this, or other support whilst self-isolating, contact 01983 525282 to register your details.





