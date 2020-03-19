The organising committee of the Royal Isle of Wight County Show has announced the postponement of this year’s show due to the increased threat of the spread of Coronavirus.

The Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society (RIWAS) – which organises the County Show says the most responsible action to take is to reschedule it to August 30.

Organisers say its priority at this time, in light of the recent Government advice is to protect visitors, volunteers, exhibitors and traders from the spread of the virus.

Graham Biss, County Show Chairman said:

“We are very disappointed to have to postpone. We hope that our visitors, traders and exhibitors will understand we are in unprecedented circumstances and that public safety is our number one priority. However, this is only a postponement and we hope it will be possible for us all to come together later in the year for an extra special celebration of everything that is good about the Island and its rural sector. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Show in August”.

David Groves, RIWAS Chairman said:

“We are determined to hold this year’s show when the time is right, building on the success of last year’s show. Don’t forget the 2019 show can still be viewed on BBC: IPlayer, Farmers Country Showdown.”

For more information contact: 0845 226 9098 or email [email protected]



