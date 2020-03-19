Freshwater Independent Lifeboat says ‘with a heavy heart’ it has had to cancel some future fundraising events.
Trustees and Executives say they have been ‘closely monitoring’ government advice on COVID-19 and have therefore made the ‘painful’ move to cancel the following events:
• April 5, Go Orange event, ASDA Newport
• April 12, FILB Open Day, Freshwater Bay
Meanwhile, their shop is also closed at the moment but will reopen.
A spokesperson for Freshwater Independent Lifeboat said:
“We exist to save lives at sea, and support the emergency services that keep our coastlines safe. Our lifeboat crew and fundraisers are essential to this core value, and ultimately to preserve life.
“Our service, our passion, and dedication to saving lives has not faltered. We are on station, and ready to be called upon by to aid those in need at sea.”
For further information and updates follow the team on Facebook.