The RSPCA is reassuring animal lovers it is continuing to rescue and rehome animals on the Isle of Wight despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The animal charity says it has put contingency plans in place to cope with the weeks and months ahead and is asking us to help them during this difficult time.

As exclusively reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Godshill site recently had a revamp due to an increase in demand.

The RSPCA Isle of Wight branch, which runs the Godshill Animal Centre, is restricting public access but anyone looking to rehome an animal.

However, you can look at the website for pets which need adopting and make an appointment to visit them.

Centre manager Suzanne Pugh said:

“Finding forever homes for animals in our care remains our focus, particularly as we are faced with operating with reduced staff and volunteers. “As this uncertain situation progresses, we sadly also expect to lose many of our vital donations as a result of pulling our face-to-face fundraising activity including choosing to cancel our vital fundraising events and here on the island we’re also aware that we may be faced with charity shop closures and a significant loss in boarding revenue as clients travel plans change. “As a charity, we’ve always relied on the generosity of kind supporters to enable us to do the work that we do and now, more than ever, we need your help. The truth is, we couldn’t rescue the animals that we do without your kind support and we hope to engage you in new ways over the coming days and weeks ahead to ensure we can deliver our vital animal care programs.”

There are still ways you can help the branch, including donating an item from the Amazon wish list, signing up as a volunteer, or even by sharing details of animals looking for homes from the website on social media.






