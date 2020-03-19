The seating areas at the Isle of Wight’s KFC restaurants will be closed from tomorrow (Friday).

KFC, which has chains in Lake and Newport, says it has made the decision to keep guests and staff safe.

In a statement, KFC said the Colonel is working from home for the foreseeable future.

Islanders can still get their hands on the food through Drive-Thru and Takeaway though.

It’s important now more than ever we look after each other. Keep your eyes peeled for more news from the Colonel (we promise he’s not still in his PJs…). pic.twitter.com/Na9Mg3aw90 — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) March 19, 2020

The news comes after McDonalds implemented a similar policy last week, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Earlier today, Prezzo announced it has closed its restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Isle of Wight has one Prezzo restaurant in Newport.

Pizza Hut, located at the nearby Multiplex, remains open as usual though. It is also available for takeaway.

Isle of Wight Radio has approached Burger King for a comment.



